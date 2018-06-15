International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 100,000 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,449,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,717,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Wednesday, June 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,375,000.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 96,278 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,087,702.90.

On Friday, June 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 82,122 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,348,193.22.

On Monday, June 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,358,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,466,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,529,000.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 200,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,426,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 49,807 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,184,037.12.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances traded up $1.06, reaching $125.57, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,680. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,735,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 106,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.