Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) and International Paper (IP) Head to Head Review

International Paper (NYSE: IP) and Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get International Paper alerts:

82.1% of International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of International Paper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

International Paper has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock does not pay a dividend. International Paper pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Paper has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Paper and Resolute Forest Products Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper $21.74 billion 1.06 $2.14 billion $3.49 15.88 Resolute Forest Products Common Stock $3.51 billion 0.26 -$84.00 million N/A N/A

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Resolute Forest Products Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares International Paper and Resolute Forest Products Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper 11.57% 28.21% 4.85% Resolute Forest Products Common Stock -0.77% 3.66% 1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Paper and Resolute Forest Products Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper 1 4 9 0 2.57 Resolute Forest Products Common Stock 0 4 1 0 2.20

International Paper presently has a consensus target price of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a consensus target price of $10.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Given International Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Paper is more favorable than Resolute Forest Products Common Stock.

Summary

International Paper beats Resolute Forest Products Common Stock on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, tissue and paper products, and non-absorbent end applications. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end use applications, including brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. This segment sells uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brand names. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and at-home markets; and sells roll products. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips, as well as I-joists. The Newsprint segment offers newsprint and sells to newspaper publishers worldwide, as well as to commercial printers in North America for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. The Specialty Papers segment offers various specialty papers, including uncoated mechanical papers, such as supercalendered and white papers, as well as coated mechanical papers and uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at seven cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.