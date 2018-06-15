InterOcean Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple (NYSEARCA:KXI)

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KXI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple traded up $0.20, hitting $49.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,484. iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

About iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

