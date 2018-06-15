InterOcean Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec (NYSEARCA:RXI)

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec traded down $0.19, reaching $119.58, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300. iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec has a 52 week low of $97.88 and a 52 week high of $119.82.

About iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

