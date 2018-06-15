InterOcean Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR (NYSEARCA:EUO)

InterOcean Capital LLC cut its position in shares of PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC owned approximately 1.26% of PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EUO. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR traded down $0.13, reaching $22.95, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,493. PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

Receive News & Ratings for PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSHARES Tr II/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.