SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 817,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,511 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,904. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

