Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.81

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.81 and last traded at C$17.83, with a volume of 105912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITP shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$299.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.50 million. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Melbourne F. Yull sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.79, for a total transaction of C$216,216.00. Also, Director Melbourne F. Yull sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$278,795.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,611.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.