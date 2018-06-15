Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €3.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.25 ($3.78) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.24 ($3.77).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo traded up €0.06 ($0.07), hitting €3.08 ($3.58), during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 234,460,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,040,000. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

