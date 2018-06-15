IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IntriCon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2554105422471 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

IIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IntriCon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.69, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.27. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.55 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

