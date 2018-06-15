Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $166.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.29.

INTU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. 2,172,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 1-year low of $130.26 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,336 shares of company stock valued at $43,910,143. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 158.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

