Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Intuit (INTU) a $215.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 price objective on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $166.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Intuit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.29.

Intuit traded down $0.12, hitting $208.96, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intuit has a 12-month low of $130.26 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,336 shares of company stock valued at $43,910,143. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,337.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 130,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 121,235 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

