Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.22.

Intuitive Surgical traded down $5.03, reaching $490.49, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,089,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,743. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.19 and a 12 month high of $496.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.20 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $123,259.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,969,191.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.96, for a total value of $16,377,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,048,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,767 shares of company stock valued at $77,995,219 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

