Analyzing Invacare (IVC) & Sientra (SIEN)

Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sientra and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $36.54 million 16.04 -$64.02 million ($2.82) -7.38 Invacare $966.50 million 0.80 -$76.54 million ($1.93) -10.10

Sientra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sientra has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sientra and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 1 7 0 2.88 Invacare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential downside of 17.47%. Invacare has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than Sientra.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -164.72% -181.25% -65.09% Invacare -7.60% -13.88% -5.63%

Dividends

Invacare pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Sientra does not pay a dividend. Invacare pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Sientra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invacare beats Sientra on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

