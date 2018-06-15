Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dermira (DERM)

Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/22/2018 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

5/4/2018 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

5/4/2018 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2018 – Dermira was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/10/2018 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/9/2018 – Dermira was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Dermira was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We remain positive on DERM’s stock following a group investor dinner we held on 3/26/18 with COO & CFO Andrew Guggenhime and VP of IR Ian Clements.””

Dermira traded down $0.94, reaching $9.54, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,946. Dermira has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $437.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Dermira alerts:

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Dermira had a negative net margin of 8,823.69% and a negative return on equity of 95.84%. sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 169.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 334,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the first quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 110.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.