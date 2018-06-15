Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN):

5/19/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

5/5/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/27/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/3/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

FLXN stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 407,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,628. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 662,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

