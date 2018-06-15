Investors Buy iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) on weakness during trading on Friday. $598.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $136.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $462.45 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $147.90

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,469,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,622,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,984 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.