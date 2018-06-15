EQT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,671 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,061% compared to the average volume of 355 put options.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in EQT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 32,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 17.0% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in EQT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,027. EQT has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

