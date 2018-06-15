Investors Buy Lockheed Martin (LMT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) on weakness during trading on Friday. $286.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $217.34 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Lockheed Martin had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Lockheed Martin traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $310.14

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $388.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 60.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

