Investors Buy Praxair (PX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) on weakness during trading on Friday. $203.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $148.01 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Praxair had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Praxair traded down ($1.29) for the day and closed at $160.26

Several research analysts have weighed in on PX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Praxair from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Get Praxair alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 26.91%. equities analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Praxair’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Praxair by 394.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxair during the first quarter valued at $137,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Praxair by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Praxair during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Praxair by 123.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.