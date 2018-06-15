Investors Buy Regions Financial (RF) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $134.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $116.06 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Regions Financial had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Regions Financial traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $18.59

RF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $896,873.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,325,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,204.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,290 shares of company stock worth $9,879,551. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3,053.2% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 6,489,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,658,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,621 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 54.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,632,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,450 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,365,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $24,012,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

