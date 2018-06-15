Investors Buy Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $243.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $97.24 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down $0.00 for the day and closed at $27.47

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 164,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

