Investors Buy SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $2,724.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,396.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $328.77 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded down ($0.35) for the day and closed at $277.13

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $1.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,920,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $5,605,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

