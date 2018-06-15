Investors Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $98.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.92 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Thermo Fisher Scientific had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded down ($1.60) for the day and closed at $216.35

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,879.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,706 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,573. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

