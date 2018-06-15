United Natural Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,148% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 629,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.