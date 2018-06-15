Investors Sell Agilent Technologies (A) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) on strength during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $29.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.18 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Agilent Technologies had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Agilent Technologies traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $66.31Specifically, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,464.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,650.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

