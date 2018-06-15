Investors Sell Citigroup (C) on Strength (C)

Investors sold shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $204.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $745.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $540.79 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Citigroup had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Citigroup traded up $0.18 for the day and closed at $66.34

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.37.

The company has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 729,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $3,268,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

