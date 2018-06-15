Investors Sell Copart (CPRT) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $9.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Copart had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Copart traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $58.08Specifically, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 140,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $8,051,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $11,494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $25,297,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Copart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,787,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,869,000 after purchasing an additional 370,808 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Copart by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 209,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Copart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

