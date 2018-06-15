Investors Sell Intuit (INTU) on Strength (INTU)

Traders sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $33.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.00 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Intuit had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Intuit traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $207.79

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total value of $1,086,943.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,336 shares of company stock valued at $43,910,143 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 816.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 176,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 619.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

