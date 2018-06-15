Investors Sell Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) on Strength (EA)

Investors sold shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $78.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $228.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $150.83 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Electronic Arts had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Electronic Arts traded up $2.26 for the day and closed at $146.65

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Vetr upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $140.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.83, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,608.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,205,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,142 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

