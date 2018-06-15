Invivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.25) by ($0.09). analysts anticipate that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

