Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) Share Price

News headlines about Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invuity earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.9280613025356 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Invuity from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ:IVTY remained flat at $$3.55 on Friday. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $85.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.01. Invuity has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 94.51% and a negative return on equity of 543.34%. research analysts expect that Invuity will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric W. Roberts purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $46,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,795 shares in the company, valued at $610,955.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

