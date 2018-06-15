IOStoken Price Hits $0.0396 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Huobi, fex and DDEX. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOStoken has a total market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00601942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00234665 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093461 BTC.

About IOStoken

IOStoken was first traded on January 11th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Cobinhood, fex, Hotbit, DDEX, BigONE, OTCBTC, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Lykke Exchange, Koinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

