IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00018311 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Ovis and Huobi. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and approximately $66.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00601995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00234600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001355 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinone, Cobinhood, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Exrates, Huobi, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Vebitcoin and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

