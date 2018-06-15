Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics opened at $13.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 5.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

