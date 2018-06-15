IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IQVIA earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.2015682307494 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

IQVIA traded up $0.12, reaching $103.28, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,563,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $86.38 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research raised IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on IQVIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

