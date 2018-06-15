Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.46). Irhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 6,877 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $552,979.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 80,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $5,272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,877 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,780 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period.

Shares of IRTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,704. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

