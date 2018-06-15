Reviewing Iridium Communications (IRDM) & AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS: AACAY) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iridium Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications 44.81% 5.19% 2.04%

Dividends

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Iridium Communications does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and Iridium Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Iridium Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Iridium Communications has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.36%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and Iridium Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR $3.13 billion 5.94 $788.03 million N/A N/A Iridium Communications $448.05 million 4.40 $233.85 million $0.70 25.50

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium Communications.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories. The company offers speakers, receivers, microphones, vibrators, VCMs, and lenses; solutions, such as integration, Deepbass speaker, LDS antenna, flexfilm/FPC-antenna, near field communication, and wireless power solutions; structural ceramics; precision components for acoustic products; and electroplating services. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks, wearables, notebooks, and other consumer electronics products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

