Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT Set at $22.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IRWD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,073.20% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,158.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 630,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

