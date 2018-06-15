iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,398,723 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 8,033,231 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,139,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $100.33 and a one year high of $108.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,808,000 after buying an additional 1,043,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,115,000 after buying an additional 1,567,704 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,103,000 after buying an additional 80,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,750,000 after buying an additional 551,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windhaven Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,454,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

