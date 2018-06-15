iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (SHV) Earns News Impact Score of 0.06

Press coverage about iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6085841390521 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd opened at $110.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a 1-year low of $110.18 and a 1-year high of $110.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

