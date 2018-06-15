Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,356,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 15.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index worth $946,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 90,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index opened at $54.22 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

