Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Index accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Index worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,990,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,505 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,713,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,013,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,205,000 after acquiring an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,561,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,781,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,565,000 after acquiring an additional 217,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Index alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Index traded down $0.17, hitting $155.37, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 3,280,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,981. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.