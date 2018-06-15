iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,582,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,641,000 after acquiring an additional 357,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,500,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,270,000 after acquiring an additional 564,786 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 452,011 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,445,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Index stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

