iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,248 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares S&P 500 Index traded down $0.94, reaching $279.77, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 253,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,313. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 52 week low of $241.58 and a 52 week high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

