iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) Shares Bought by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises approximately 15.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index traded down $0.40, reaching $280.31, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,038,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,085. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 12 month low of $241.58 and a 12 month high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

