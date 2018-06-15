iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB) Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd worth $44,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $111.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2203 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

