iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Stake Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index opened at $85.52 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.