Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas (IYM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas (BMV:IYM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.13% of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas worth $44,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV IYM opened at $102.96 on Friday. Ishares Trust Dj Us Bas has a fifty-two week low of $1,613.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,980.10.

