Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.80 Million Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

