Lee Financial Co Has $157,000 Position in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index alerts:

iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index traded down $0.63, reaching $164.26, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 53,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,671. iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

About iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.